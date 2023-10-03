Telangana man found dead in Noida hotel

Further legal proceedings in the matter are underway, the police said, adding that the family of Kalyan has been informed about the incident.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 3rd October 2023 9:55 pm IST
Woman dies in Australia after police use Taser, bean bag rounds
Representative image

Noida: A 24-year-old man from Telangana was found dead in a hotel here under mysterious circumstances, police said on Tuesday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Thandel Pawan Kalyan, who hailed from Mahbubnagar in Telangana, had come here on Sunday in search of a job and checked into a hotel room, they added.

Also Read
‘BRS dosen’t need your NOC to take political decisions: KTR to Modi

When his friend Naved Sheikh went to his room to check on him on Monday, he found Kalyan lying unconscious, the police said.

MS Education Academy

Kalyan was rushed to Kailash Hospital here, where he was declared brought dead, they added.

There was no visible mark of any injury on the body, the police said.

Further legal proceedings in the matter are underway, the police said, adding that the family of Kalyan has been informed about the incident.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 3rd October 2023 9:55 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button