Telangana man found murdered near Musi canal in Suryapet district

Hyderabad: The body of a youngster who was brutally murdered was found on the road above the Musi canal on the road between Jangaon and Pillalamarri on Monday morning, January 27.

The deceased was identified as Vadlakandla Krishna, a resident of Mamillagadda village in Suryapet district, who recently got married to a woman from a different caste just 6 months ago.

The murderers hit him repeatedly in the head with a stone. The man was likely murdered at a different place and the body was dumped there.

Locals found the body on the canal bund along the road to Pillalamarri and informed police.

The Suryapet deputy superintendent of police has reportedly stated that an investigation is underway. An inter-caste marriage is being probed as a cause for the murder alongside other potential motives. The victim is suspected to have been killed elsewhere, with the body dumped by the canal.

More details are awaited.