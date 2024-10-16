Telangana: Man gets lifer for father’s murder in Jagtiyal

Hyderabad: A local court here on Tuesday, October 14, sentenced a man to life imprisonment for his father’s murder over a property dispute in Jagtiyal district of Telangana.

The incident occurred in 2008; the convict was identified as 46-year-old G Prabhu Das a daily wage worker. He attacked his father Pochaiah with a stick after quarrelling with him over the sale of their family-owned land.

The principal district and sessions judge, Jagtiyal, conducted the trial in the case and pronounced the final verdict. The judge also imposed a penalty of Rs 5,000 on the convict.

As per the police, Pochaiah’s younger son, Prabhudas, was residing with his parents. Unable to bear harassment by him, his wife and children left him. Meanwhile, Pochaiah sold a two-acre land to clear the family’s debts.

Upon learning about the land sale, the convict attacked his parents, leaving them severely injured. Following the attack, the parents were rushed to a hospital, where Pochaiah died while his wife recovered.