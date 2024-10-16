Telangana: 2 held for ‘morphing’ pic of min Konda Surekha, BJP MP

Konda Surekha was embroiled in a controversy after making her opinions public about Samantha-Naga Chaitanya divorce

Two arrested for allegedly morphing pics of MP Raghunandan and minister Konda Surekha .

Hyderabad: Two persons were arrested in connection with the alleged photo morphing case that had sparked a political slugfest between the Congress and the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) recently.

Devanna, a former sarpanch of Konapur in Nizamabad district, and Mahesh, a businessman from Raikal in Jagtial district, were taken into custody by the cyber crime police for allegedly morphing the pictures of an official government programme, where BJP Medak MP M Raghunandan Rao had felicitated forests minister Konda Surekha with a ‘handwoven scarf’ during her visit to his constituency recently.

The issue had spiraled into a major controversy after Surekha had dragged the personal lives of Tollywood actors Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Akkineni Amala.

While there was hue and cry about her assertions, the issue of an insult to a female minister and a male MP counterpart from another party was ignored.

BJP MP Raghunandan Rao had filed a complaint with the cyber crime police, seeking action against those who had started the issue. Tuesday’s arrests happened on those lines.

