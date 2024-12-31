Telangana man goes missing after Mumbai trip to secure Dubai job

Hyderabad: A resident of Beervelli village in Nirmal district, Telangana, Thambaku Srinivas, aged 39, has been missing for four months after travelling to Mumbai with the hope of securing a job in Dubai.

According to his family, Srinivas, who was struggling with debts amounting to Rs 13 lakhs due to construction costs, sought better employment opportunities and approached a sub-agent named Boddu Sai.

He paid Rs 75,000 to an agency called Sam Travel Services for a helper position in Dubai and booked his flight for August 5.

Srinivas departed from Armur by bus on August 3 and arrived in Mumbai on August 4. After informing his wife, Lakshmi, about his arrival, the family lost all contact with him the following day.

His phone was switched off, and repeated inquiries to the agent yielded no satisfactory answers, leading the family to fear for his safety.

They travelled to Mumbai to search for him and subsequently reported the matter to the Sarangapur police.

Despite four months passing without any leads on Srinivas’s whereabouts, his family continues to hope for his return.

They recently approached Swades Parikipandla, president of the Migrant Labour Union, and filed separate complaints with the district collector and police officials regarding the case.