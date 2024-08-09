Telangana: Man held for beating mother to death over money disputes

68-year-old victim relied on her Rs. 2000 pension from the Telangana government for support. The accused, frequently under the influence of alcohol, would take her pension to buy alcohol

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 9th August 2024 8:40 pm IST
Telangana: Man held for beating mother to death over money disputes
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Telangana police apprehended a 37-year-old man for beating his elderly mother to death over money disputes in Nizampet village of Medak district.

The accused has been identified as Ramachandram.

According to reports, the 68-year-old victim, Durgavva, relied on her Rs 2000 pension from the Telangana government for support. The accused, frequently under the influence of alcohol, would take her pension to buy alcohol. This month, when she refused to give him her pension, he became enraged and beat her to death.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Rowdy sheeter shot dead in Balapur

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and took the accused into custody.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 9th August 2024 8:40 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button