Telangana: Man held for beating mother to death over money disputes

Hyderabad: Telangana police apprehended a 37-year-old man for beating his elderly mother to death over money disputes in Nizampet village of Medak district.

The accused has been identified as Ramachandram.

According to reports, the 68-year-old victim, Durgavva, relied on her Rs 2000 pension from the Telangana government for support. The accused, frequently under the influence of alcohol, would take her pension to buy alcohol. This month, when she refused to give him her pension, he became enraged and beat her to death.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and took the accused into custody.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing