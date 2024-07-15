Telangana man held for cheating MBBS aspirants in Karnataka

Belagavi: The Belagavi city police have apprehended a conman who defrauded students from multiple states, promising them government MBBS seats in exchange for large sums of money. The arrested individual, Aragonda alias Aravinda Aragonda Prakasam, a resident of Gachibowli, Hyderabad, was found with Rs 12 lakh in cash.

Prakasam had established a NEET guidance center in Belagavi city in 2023. He targeted students with low NEET scores, promising them coveted MBBS seats. To facilitate his scam, Prakasam employed local youths to contact and lure the students. At least 10 students in Belgaum fell victim to his scheme, each paying a minimum of Rs 20 lakh.

The fraud came to light when a girl student from Bidar, who had been deceived, lodged a complaint in November 2023. During the police investigation, it was revealed that Prakasam was operating under a false identity. The authorities intensified their search, forming a special team that eventually tracked him down in Mumbai. He was subsequently brought back to Belagavi and presented before the court.

In addition to the cash, the police seized five mobile phones, 12 monitors, one laptop, three credit and debit cards, an adapter, and a DVR from the accused. Further investigations have uncovered that Prakasam employed similar tactics to defraud students in other states. He faces six cases in Telangana, one in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, and two in Bengaluru at the Ashoka Nagar and RT Nagar police stations.

DCP Rohan Jagadisha announced that the investigation is ongoing and the police are committed to bringing justice to all affected students and their families. The Belagavi police have urged anyone who may have been a victim of this scam to come forward and assist in the investigation.