Telangana man injured in Saudi road accident repatriated, admitted to NIMS

Hyderabad: Patla Saibaba, a migrant worker from Telangana, has been brought back to Hyderabad and admitted to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) after sustaining serious head injuries in a road accident in Saudi Arabia. The intervention came following swift action by the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office.

In a significant show of solidarity, the Saudi Arabia Telugu Association (SATA) extended humanitarian support. The organisation’s Eastern Region team, led by president Ranjith Chittaluri and member Nagarjuna, raised contributions from members to arrange flight tickets and provided Rs 2 lakh in financial assistance to Saibaba’s family.

Saibaba, a native of Chengal village in Bhingal mandal of Nizamabad district. He was injured on June 16 while driving from Riyadh to Dammam, when a sudden tyre burst caused his car to overturn. Though his seatbelt saved him from a fatal outcome, he suffered a critical head injury.

He was initially treated at King Fahad Hospital in Hofuf, where he underwent brain surgery and was discharged on June 25.

His father, Patla Gangu, reached out through the ‘Pravasi Prajavani’ platform, submitting a petition to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy seeking support to bring his son home for continued care. The Chief Minister’s Office, through the General Administration Department’s NRI wing, coordinated his return.

IAS officer Divya Devarajan, the nodal officer for the CM’s Pravasi Prajavani initiative, led the coordination efforts. Saibaba arrived in Hyderabad on the morning of Sunday, July 6, accompanied by a relative, and was taken directly to NIMS for further treatment.

At the airport, he was received by NRI Advisory Committee vice chairman Mand Bheem Reddy and TPCC NRI Cell (America wing) leader Bojja Amarender Reddy, along with his family members.

Saibaba received at Hyderabad airport by Mand Bheem Reddy and family after returning from Saudi Arabia.