Telangana man injured in strike near Abu Dhabi airport

Rao's parents urged the Indian government to take steps to ensure their son's safe return.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th March 2026 4:54 pm IST|   Updated: 4th March 2026 5:03 pm IST
Karimnagar: A man from Telangana suffered minor injuries following an attack linked to Iran near Abu Dhabi International Airport, amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, his parents said on Wednesday, March 4.

Nandelli Rajeswara Rao, a native of Pothireddypalle village in Ellareddipet mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district, was injured in the incident, his father Prabhakar Rao said.

Rao, who works in the housekeeping section at the airport, informed his parents that he and several others escaped with minor injuries.

The gravity of a missile attack on Tuesday, March 3, broke the windows in the airport, and the glass shards hit Rao on his chest and right hand. He was seriously injured and was immediately rushed to the hospital by the airport authorities. After initial treatment, he was sent to his room.

“My son has been working there for a year. He works at the airport. He sustained injuries in the attack. He spoke to us over a video call, but he is not showing us the injuries. I want my son to return home soon,” Prabhakar Rao told PTI Videos.

Rao’s parents urged the Indian government to take steps to ensure their son’s safe return.

A group of passengers who arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, said they did not face any difficulties due to the prevailing situation in the Gulf region.

Pilgrims who had travelled to Madinah expressed satisfaction with the facilities and arrangements.

Mohd Abdul Razak told PTI Videos that his return to Hyderabad was delayed due to flight cancellations. However, he said the travel agency had taken care of his accommodation and other arrangements.

