Telangana man killed by friends over threat to leak private photos

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man from Telangana’s Suryapet district was allegedly murdered by two of his friends following a dispute over private photographs, police said.

The victim, identified as Balguri Ganesh, was a resident of Ganapavaram village in Kodad mandal of Suryapet district. According to investigators, Ganesh had become acquainted with two youths — Barrenkula Somesh and Pagilla Uday Kiran from the Huzurnagar area — through a homosexual dating application called “Polo”.

Police said the three became close friends and frequently spent time together. However, tensions reportedly developed between Ganesh and Somesh over time.

Investigators said Ganesh allegedly threatened Somesh that he would leak their private photographs on social media. Police also found that Uday Kiran was allegedly angry with Ganesh over claims that he had been harassing his sister-in-law.

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Planned murder, say police

According to the police investigation, Somesh and Uday Kiran allegedly conspired to kill Ganesh and called him to meet them as part of the plan.

The accused allegedly attacked Ganesh with a large stone, killing him on the spot.

Police said Somesh’s parents allegedly helped the accused after the murder. Authorities have arrested Uday Kiran along with Somesh’s parents in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, Somesh remains absconding and police teams are continuing efforts to trace and arrest him.