Telangana: Man killed over suspicion of performing ‘black magic’

Hyderabad: A man in Mahabubabad district was murdered on Thursday, September 26 on suspicion of performing black magic.

The incident occurred at the Inugurthi mandal, the deceased was identified as Mallam Yakayya. The assailant tied Yakayya to a tree and beat him to death. The accused threatened bystanders who tried to save Yakayya.

Following the incident locals caught hold of the accused, tied him with a rope and handed him over to the police. However, Radhika, a neighbour of the deceased denied claims of black magic. She stated that Yakayya was murdered over financial issues. “Mallam Raju murdered Mallam Yakayya over a personal issue. Yakayya was an alcoholic who ignored the family,” she said.

She suspected that Raju murdered Yakayya over alcohol and there was no black magic involved. “The man was killed over a personal issue since the family was in poor financial condition,” Radhika told the media.