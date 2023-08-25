Telangana: Man kills, chops off mother’s feet for not finding him bride

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th August 2023 9:25 am IST
Telangana: Khadeer’s widow, kids detained during CM’s Medak visit
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old woman was murdered by her son in Siddipet district for allegedly being unable to find a suitable match for his marriage, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at the woman’s residence in Banda Mailaram village in the district on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Also Read
Telangana: Khadeer’s widow, kids detained during CM’s Medak visit

The woman’s son along with another relative were arrested in connection with the murder, they said.
Based on a complaint filed by the woman’s daughter, a case was registered and during the course of investigation the victim’s son and another relative confessed to the crime, they added.

MS Education Academy

The woman was beaten to death using a brick and in order to mislead the police they subsequently slit her throat and chopped off her legs.

The victim’s son tried to make it look like a murder for gain, police said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th August 2023 9:25 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button