Telangana: Man kills father, hides body at home in Bhupalpally

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man allegedly beat his father to death in Bhupalpally mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Friday, August 18.

The accused, identified as Dhananjay killed his father, Gummadi Tirupati, 48, and kept his body inside the house for three days, police said. The father and son had been quarrelling for some days. On the incident day, the fight escalated and Dhananjay beat up his father, leaving him dead. The accused then his body in a blanket and hid it in his house.

On Sunday morning, August 20, Dhananjay took the body on a scooter and tried to dump it near a pond.

However, the locals noticed his suspicious activity and informed the police. The accused confessed to having committed the crime in front of the locals. However, he managed to flee before the police reached the spot.

A case has been registered against Dananjay and efforts are on to nab him, police said.