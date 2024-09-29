Telangana: Man kills mother while assaulting wife in Khammam

Hyderabad: A drunk man allegedly killed his mother at Brahmanapalli village of Bonakal mandal in Khammam district.

The accused has been identified as Thatikonda Papaiah.

According to reports, the accused, allegedly under the influence, was physically assaulting his wife on the night of Saturday, September 29. During the incident, his 70-year-old mother, Marthamma, attempted to intervene and stop him.

In a fit of rage, the accused pushed his elderly mother against the wall, causing head injuries that resulted in her death at the scene.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.