Telangana: Man kills mother while assaulting wife in Khammam

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th September 2024 8:16 pm IST
Man kills mother while assaulting wife in Khammam
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A drunk man allegedly killed his mother at Brahmanapalli village of Bonakal mandal in Khammam district.

The accused has been identified as Thatikonda Papaiah.

According to reports, the accused, allegedly under the influence, was physically assaulting his wife on the night of Saturday, September 29. During the incident, his 70-year-old mother, Marthamma, attempted to intervene and stop him.

Also Read
Telangana: 60-yr-old man held for attempted rape, murder in Kothur

In a fit of rage, the accused pushed his elderly mother against the wall, causing head injuries that resulted in her death at the scene.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th September 2024 8:16 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button