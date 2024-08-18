Telangana man kills self over loans of Rs 1790, unpaid salary

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 18th August 2024 5:12 pm IST

Hyderabad: Distressed over unpaid salary for over three months, an outsourcing worker in Suryapet district died by suicide on Saturday, August 17.

The deceased, identified as Wasim, in a suicide note stated he was unable to look after his family. Addressing the note to his wife Rajni, Wasim apologised for putting the family through the trouble.

The deceased urged his wife to repay loans worth Rs 1,790 to various lenders. In a separate note addressing his friends, Wasim said he was struggling due to non-payment of salary for the last three months and wished that nobody would end up in a similar situation.

Also Read
Telangana: Forget summer, Chenchus scramble to find water even during monsoons

Reacting to the incident, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) slammed the state government for making tall claims of prompt delivery of salaries to all government employees on the first of every month. He said that Wasim’s suicide exposes the lies and utter failure of the Congress government. “Who’s responsible for the loss of his life?” he asked.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 18th August 2024 5:12 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button