Telangana man kills self over loans of Rs 1790, unpaid salary

Hyderabad: Distressed over unpaid salary for over three months, an outsourcing worker in Suryapet district died by suicide on Saturday, August 17.

The deceased, identified as Wasim, in a suicide note stated he was unable to look after his family. Addressing the note to his wife Rajni, Wasim apologised for putting the family through the trouble.

The deceased urged his wife to repay loans worth Rs 1,790 to various lenders. In a separate note addressing his friends, Wasim said he was struggling due to non-payment of salary for the last three months and wished that nobody would end up in a similar situation.

Reacting to the incident, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) slammed the state government for making tall claims of prompt delivery of salaries to all government employees on the first of every month. He said that Wasim’s suicide exposes the lies and utter failure of the Congress government. “Who’s responsible for the loss of his life?” he asked.