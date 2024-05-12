Telangana: Man kills son after he loses Rs 2 cr in online cricket betting

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a man killed his son reportedly after the latter lost Rs 2 crore in online cricket betting during the last couple of years.

Satyanarayana, the accused, works as a trackman at Maliyala in Chegunta mandal, Medak district. He had tried to convince his son Mukesh Kumar, 28, to change his ways as the latter was addicted to betting.

However, Mukesh continued to put huge money into betting and lost huge amounts.

“The father-son duo had a heated argument on the same issue on Saturday night after which Satyanarayana attacked Mukesh with a rod at their residence at Bagiarathpally in Chinna Shankarampet mandal,” said a police official.

Mukesh, who sustained serious head injuries, died on the spot.

Family members said Mukesh had even sold his residence and flat in Medchal town to invest in cricket betting. Mukesh is survived by his wife and two children.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.