Telangana: Man kills wife, injures kin with knife on Sangareddy

Hyderabad: A man attacked his wife, her sister, and her son with a knife at Vani Nagar, Ameenpur, Sangareddy on Saturday.

While his sister-in-law Sujatha, aged 44, died on the spot, the rest are injured.

Patancheru DSP S Bheem Reddy said that the accused Srinivas, who resides in Chinthal, Hyderabad, was having some disputes with his wife Sunitha, aged 40, and she moved to her elder sister Sujatha’s home a few months ago.

Sunitha then started working with Sujatha as a packaging worker for a private company. Srinivas came to Vani Nagar and had an intense argument with Sunitha on Saturday morning. When Sujatha tried to stop him, he attacked them with a knife.

Sujatha’s son, Sai Kiran, was stabbed by Srinivas when he intervened. While Sunitha and Saikiran suffered terrible injuries, Sujatha passed away instantly.

The police have formed special teams to find Srinivas.