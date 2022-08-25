Telangana: Man kills wife with an axe, later ends his life

The police revealed that family conflicts could be one of the reasons for this incident.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Umm E Maria  |   Updated: 25th August 2022 1:24 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old man killed his wife with an axe after which he ended his life with the same axe on Thursday on the outskirts of Chityala village in Tadwai mandal in Kamareddy district.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjeevulu and his wife Ramya. After receiving the information, police immediately went to the village and shifted the bodies to a government hospital for autopsy.

Also Read
Senior officers intervene and defuse police standoff at Nagarjuna Sagar dam

The police revealed that family conflicts could be one of the reasons behind this incident. The police stated that further details are been collected from family members of the couple to find out the main reason for the incident.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button