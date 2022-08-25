Telangana: Man kills wife with an axe, later ends his life

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old man killed his wife with an axe after which he ended his life with the same axe on Thursday on the outskirts of Chityala village in Tadwai mandal in Kamareddy district.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjeevulu and his wife Ramya. After receiving the information, police immediately went to the village and shifted the bodies to a government hospital for autopsy.

The police revealed that family conflicts could be one of the reasons behind this incident. The police stated that further details are been collected from family members of the couple to find out the main reason for the incident.