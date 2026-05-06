Telangana man missing in Abu Dhabi, family seeks urgent help

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old man from Telangana has reportedly gone missing in Abu Dhabi, prompting his family to seek urgent assistance from Indian authorities and NRI support bodies.

The missing person, identified as Syed Ameen, son of Syed Mahaboob, is a native of Jalalpur in Telangana. He travelled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on April 22, 2026, for employment through Smash Tourism and Travel LLC.

According to representations submitted to authorities, Ameen has been missing since April 29 and was last reportedly seen at Solve Building in Al Sidra Village, Abu Dhabi.

The family has urged authorities in India and the UAE to help locate Ameen and ensure his safe return.

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Following appeals from the family, Telangana State NRI Advisory Committee member Swadesh Parikpandla approached the Consulate General of India in Abu Dhabi and the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK), seeking immediate intervention to trace Ameen.

In a communication addressed to the Indian Consulate and seen by Siasat.com, stated that Ameen’s wife and children were facing distress following his disappearance.

Responding to the appeal, PBSK, under the Ministry of External Affairs, acknowledged receipt of the complaint and confirmed that the grievance was under process. Officials said a registered grievance ID would be shared once the case was formally processed.