Telangana: Man robs elderly woman’s mangalasutram after offering lift on bike

The man drove the senior citizen to an isolated place en route and stopped the bike under the guise of some mechanical issue.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 8th April 2023 10:24 pm IST
Hyderabad: Snatchers flee with 8-gram worth gold necklace in Hayathnagar
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Abdullapurmet police arrested a 29-year-old man on Saturday for robbing a gold mangalasutram (nupital chain) of an elderly woman.

The accused, Varikuppala Shiva Krishna, is a resident of Gosukonda village of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. The 65-year-old elderly woman, Mulli Balamma, was travelling on foot from Saddupally cross road to Bandaravirala village on April 7.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Vexed by constant dowry demands, woman hangs self

According to the police, Krishna approached the woman on a Unicorn motorcycle and convinced her to take a lift from him.

MS Education Academy

However, he drove the senior citizen to an isolated place en route and stopped the bike under the guise of some mechanical issue.

Once she alighted from the bike, Krishna reportedly snatched her gold mangalasutram and escaped from the place.

A case was booked under section 392 (Punishment for robbery) of the Indian Penal code (IPC) and the accused was arrested by the police.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 8th April 2023 10:24 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button