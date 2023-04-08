Telangana: Man robs elderly woman’s mangalasutram after offering lift on bike

Hyderabad: Abdullapurmet police arrested a 29-year-old man on Saturday for robbing a gold mangalasutram (nupital chain) of an elderly woman.

The accused, Varikuppala Shiva Krishna, is a resident of Gosukonda village of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. The 65-year-old elderly woman, Mulli Balamma, was travelling on foot from Saddupally cross road to Bandaravirala village on April 7.

According to the police, Krishna approached the woman on a Unicorn motorcycle and convinced her to take a lift from him.

However, he drove the senior citizen to an isolated place en route and stopped the bike under the guise of some mechanical issue.

Once she alighted from the bike, Krishna reportedly snatched her gold mangalasutram and escaped from the place.

A case was booked under section 392 (Punishment for robbery) of the Indian Penal code (IPC) and the accused was arrested by the police.