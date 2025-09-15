Telangana man sentenced to 21 yrs in prison for raping 8 yr old

Hyderabad: In a landmark verdict, a special court for Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) has sentenced a man to 21 years in prison for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old in Telangana.

The verdict was delivered by justice N Roja Ramani at the special court for POCSO cases in Nalgonda on Monday, September 15.

A case was registered against Domala Ramulu (21) in Chityala police station of Nalgonda district in February 2018. The hearing of the case began in 2022.

The court has not only sentenced the convict to rigorous imprisonment, but has levied a fine of Rs 30,000, but also ordered the state government to disburse Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the bereaved family of the victim.