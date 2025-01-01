Telangana: Man sentenced to 60 yrs in prison for sexually assaulting minors

Hyderabad: A 59-year-old has been sentenced to years in prison by a special fast-track court in Jagtial district for sexually assaulting three minor girls.

Additional Principal District and Sessions Judge G. Neelima handed down 20 years for each of the three cases with the sentences to run consecutively and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 for each case. The judge also awarded Rs 2 lakh in compensation to each victim.

In October 2024, police officials registered a case under the Pocso Act and ramped up the investigation submitting all evidence to the court.