Telangana: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for attacking a Dalit boy

The boy was stabbed by Shaik Ahmed to avenge his father

Published: 29th August 2024 8:03 pm IST
Hyderabad: Rangareddy district court, LB Nagar, on Tuesday, August 27, sentenced a man to life imprisonment after being convicted for attacking a 7-year-old Dalit boy in June 2020. The court also ordered the man to pay a fine of Rs 1000.

The convict, Shaik Ahmad, a native of Yalal in Vikarabad district, was a truck driver. He attacked and severely injured a boy with the motive to kill, due personal grudge.

According to the police, the boy’s father was having a love affair with Shaik Ahmad’s sister-in-law, which was opposed by the families but was continued nevertheless. Shaik Ahmad stabbed the boy, now 11, in revenge against his father.

The trial was completed on the accounts of testimonies provided by the witnesses of the incident.

