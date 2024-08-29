Durgam Cheruvu encroachment: Woman journo, cameraman harassed

Hyderabad: A female journalist and cameraman from RTV were harassed at Durgam Cheruvu on Thursday, August 29, while reporting on houses built within the Full Tank Level (FTL) of the lake in Madhapur. The attackers were reportedly followers of the chief minister’s brother, Anumula Tirupati Reddy.

In a video circulating on social media, several individuals confronted the journalist and attempted to switch off the camera and prevent her from reporting. The RTV journalist asserted, “We are reporters, and it is our right to cover the story,” and questioned, “Why are you stopping us?” In response, the men reportedly instructed them to leave the area and report elsewhere.

In a similar incident, two women journalists covering the implementation of the farmer’s loan waiver were allegedly manhandled by Congress workers in Kondareddypalle of Mahbubnagar district on Thursday, August 22. The incident occurred as they documented the struggles of local farmers awaiting relief under the loan waiver scheme.

The Congress workers allegedly confronted the journalists, Sarita Avulu and Vijaya Reddy, damaging their cameras, seizing their phones, and pushing them into the mud.