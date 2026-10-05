Telangana: Man sets himself ablaze over ‘police harassment’

Hyderabad: A hotel owner allegedly set himself ablaze after pouring petrol over himself outside a police station in Nizamabad on Monday morning, October 5.

The victim, Polasa Sudhakar, took the drastic step, claiming that the police hindered his livelihood by imposing fines on his hotel. His family said a Sub-Inspector (SI) from the Bheemgal police station had repeatedly targeted his hotel and questioned him while the other establishments in the area remained unaffected.

The family said police took action following a dispute over Sudhakar running his hotel late into the night and setting up outdoor seating after 10 pm. According to Sudhakar, police fined his establishment three times and questioned why he was singled out while other businesses operated late as well.

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Sudhakar alleged police harassment, fines

A case was registered over the incident, and officials directed the hotel owner to the police station to sign the case proceedings. He was subsequently asked to appear in court and pay the fine.

However, at around 10 am on Monday, Sudhakar allegedly poured petrol over himself at the station premises, setting himself on fire. He sustained 90 per cent burn injuries despite police officers rushing to extinguish the flames. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and shifted to another hospital in Armoor.

The incident sparked widespread protests, with his family alleging that the police harassment pushed him to take the extreme step. They called for an impartial investigation by senior police officials and strict action if evidence of wrongdoing was found.

Following the incident, Sudhakar’s family and relatives protested outside the Bheemgal police station, demanding justice.