Telangana: Man stabbed over financial dispute, sustains injuries

The accused brought a knife from his residence and, out of range, attacked the victim, Naresh

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 4th August 2024 8:30 pm IST
Maha: IT consultant stabbed to death by junior amid work dispute
Representational image

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old man was stabbed, resulting in severe injuries, over a financial dispute at Athamkur in Sadasivapet mandal of Medak on Sunday morning, August 4.

The accused has been identified as Rahul. 

According to reports, they often engaged in petty arguments. During one such dispute over money, Rahuk brought a knife and out of rage attacked the victim, Naresh. 

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Six-year-old girl kidnapped from Hyderabad, rescued within 24 hours

Naresh sustained severe injuries. He was immediately rushed to the government hospital at Sadasivapet. He is reportedly in stable condition and receiving treatment. 

Police have registered a case, and efforts are being made to apprehend the accused.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 4th August 2024 8:30 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button