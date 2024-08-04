Telangana: Man stabbed over financial dispute, sustains injuries

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old man was stabbed, resulting in severe injuries, over a financial dispute at Athamkur in Sadasivapet mandal of Medak on Sunday morning, August 4.

The accused has been identified as Rahul.

According to reports, they often engaged in petty arguments. During one such dispute over money, Rahuk brought a knife and out of rage attacked the victim, Naresh.

Naresh sustained severe injuries. He was immediately rushed to the government hospital at Sadasivapet. He is reportedly in stable condition and receiving treatment.

Police have registered a case, and efforts are being made to apprehend the accused.

Further investigation is ongoing.