Six-year-old girl kidnapped from Hyderabad, rescued within 24 hours

Hyderabad: The Abids police rescued a six-year-old girl who had been kidnapped, resolving the case within 24 hours. The accused, Bilal, was apprehended in Immule Narva village in Rangareddy district.

According to reports, Priyanka, a housewife residing in Begum Bazar, complained about the disappearance of her niece, Pragathi.

She stated that on the afternoon of Saturday, August 3, she had taken Pragathi to her mother’s house at Kattelmandi in Abids. Around 4:00 pm, Pragathi, accompanied by her four-year-old cousin Vruthik went to play near the Muthyalamma temple. Shortly after, Vruthik returned home alone and Pragathi was nowhere to be found.

Panicked, Priyanka began searching the surrounding area but found no trace of the child. At 2:00 pm, she approached the Abids police station where a case was registered.

CCTV footage was reviewed and officials spotted a suspicious individual taking the child in an autorickshaw.

The investigation led the authorities to Immule Narva village in the Rangareddy district, where they apprehended the kidnapper, Bilal, a native of Bihar.

Pragathi was safely returned to the family. Police are currently interrogating the accused to uncover the motives behind the abduction.