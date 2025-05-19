Telangana man stabbed to death in broad daylight

Police suspect the murder stemmed from a longstanding enmity.

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old man was fatally stabbed by his relative over a trivial dispute in broad daylight on the main road of Medchal Town on Monday, May 19.

The victim has been identified as K Motilal, a construction worker from Saraswathi Nagar.

According to reports, Shankar, intoxicated on Sunday night, went to Motilal’s residence. After Motilal reprimanded him, Shankar left and spent the night sleeping near the railway tracks. The following morning, following a heated argument, Shankar went to the victim’s residence again and, as Motilal tried to walk away, pulled out a knife and stabbed him multiple times.

Motilal sustained severe injuries and collapsed. Bystanders quickly rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.

