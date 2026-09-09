Telangana man stages wife’s murder as road accident, gets life term

Hyderabad: A court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his wife and allegedly attempting to pass off the crime as a road accident in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district, Telangana, three years ago.

The District and Sessions Court on Tuesday, September 8, convicted Thodasam Shyamrao of Chichupalli after finding him guilty of killing his wife, Sandhyarani. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on him.

Husband claimed wife died in road accident in Telangana

According to SP Nitika Pant, Shyamrao had initially approached the police with a different version of events.

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He reportedly told police that Sandhyarani was struck and killed by an unidentified vehicle at around 9 pm. He claimed the incident occurred when a mobile phone fell down on the road and he got off his motorcycle to pick it up.

However, Sandhyarani’s father later accused Shyamrao of murdering his daughter. He suspected that the killing was linked to concerns about her fidelity.

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Police investigation leads to conviction

During the investigation, it was found that Shyamrao killed Sandhyarani by bludgeoning her to death and then attempted to portray the incident as a road accident.

Based on the investigation and evidence, the court awarded him life imprisonment and imposed the fine.

Following the judgment, SP Nitika Pant praised the police officials involved in the investigation.

She praised then Wankidi Inspector B Srinivas, present Asifabad DSP Ashok, Wankidi Inspector S Venugopal, SI D Mahender and other police personnel for their work in the case.