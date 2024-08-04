Telangana man swept away in Krishna river at Srisailam

Hyderabad: A man was swept away in the Krishna River at Lingala Gattu, Srisailam on Sunday, August 4.

The deceased Yadaiah was a resident of Venkatapuram village in Nalgonda district. He was travelling to Srisailam to have a darshan in a temple.

As per reports, Yadaiah had reportedly entered the river to take a dip before the temple darshan.

However, due to the strong currents of the river, he tragically drowned.

The river Krishna is continuing to rise due to heavy inflow from the upstream region of the river. Srisailam dam opened its gates on Monday, July 29, while the Nagarjuna Sagar dam is also expected to raise its shutter on Monday, August 5, and release water downstream from its reservoir as it is reaching its full reservoir capacity.

Meanwhile, the sights of the now-open Srisailam dam are attracting many tourists from neighbouring cities and Hyderabad. This led to a 15-km-long traffic jam on the Srisailam ghat roads on Sunday, August 4.