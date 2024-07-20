Telangana: Bhadrachalam swells with heavy inflows in upstream Godavari delta

Hyderabad: The water-level of Godavari river in Bhadrachalam town has increased from 24 feet on Friday, to 34 feet by Saturday noon, reaching up to the bathing ghats of Bhadrachalam.

According to the central water commission officials, due to heavy inflows coming from Taliperu reservoir, Samakka Sarakka barrage and Kaleshwaram project located upstream, the Godavari levels have risen in Bhadrachalam.

Due to heavy inflows into Taliperu project in Cherla mandal, 21 gates of the project have been opened on Saturday morning, releasing 1,04,834 cusecs into the Godavari river.

Due to an irrigation tank overflowing in Ligapurampadu village in Cherla mandal, the water has accumulated on the main road of the village, disconnecting road transportation between Kothapalli-Lingapuram-Kompally- Kothur villages.

Due to flood waters inundating the area between K Lakshmapuram and Gouraram villages of Dummugudem mandal, transportation between several villages has been affected. Sitavagu and Gubbalamangi streams in Dummugudem mandal have been flowing in their full capacity.

Banari Raju, a fisherman from Alubaka village, had gone to catch fish in Sunnambathi revu, got washed away after his ‘thippa’ (a small boat) had capsised on Friday.

The road transportation between Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha states has been cut-off, due to heavy floods in Alluri district of Andhra Pradesh. The roads in Koyaguru and Kalleru villages got washed away.

Officials have alerted the low-lying areas in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, as there is rain forecast for the next couple of days.

Ministers take stock of situation

Women and child welfare minister Seethakka and Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy held separate meetings with the district collectors of erstwhile Adilabad, Khammam and Warangal districts on Saturday, instructing the officials to monitor the flood situation and evacuation efforts in the villages lying on the banks of Godavari river, and to do everything they could to prevent any loss of human life.

Seethakka said that keeping in mind the past experiences due to floods, a control room has ben setup in Eturunagaram in Mulugu district, and 135 temporary rehabilitation camps have been setup in Wajedu, Venkatapuram, Eturunagaram, Mangapeta and Kannaigudem mandals of Mulugu district.

NDRF teams have been deployed along with boats to respond to any emergency that may arise.

Seethakka asked officials to prevent any breach of minor irrigation tanks in the region, and instructed the police department to monitor the situation and control the commute of people in areas where local streams were overflowing.

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy instructed the collectors of Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mulugu, Jayashankar-Bhupalapalli and Khammam districts, to have coordination between electricity, revenue, panchayat raj, roads and buildings departments in dealing with the flood situation. He asked the revenue officials to cancel all the leaves and holidays of employees till the flood situation eased.

Situation in Krishna delta projects

Heavy inflows were also expected into Priyadarshini Jurala Project in Jogulamba Gadwal district by Sunday, as 1,08,860 cusecs of Krishna waters were released downstream from Narayanpur reservoir in Karnataka at 6 pm on Saturday evening.

Narayanpur project was 88.90% filled (29.615 tmcft) on Saturday. The maximum storage capacity of the project is 33.313 tmcft at 492.25 metres (full reservoir level).

Jurala project received 90,800 cusecs of waters from upstream, with its live storage capacity being 3.938 tmcft, as against its total storage capacity of 7.645 tmcft. For power generation at the project, 33,084 cusecs of water has been released through 17 gates of the project. Around 66,810 cusecs have been released into the spillway.

The total outflow from Jurala Project was 1,04,416 cusecs by 9 pm on Saturday.