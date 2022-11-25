Telangana: Man thrashed by constable, dies by suicide

Hyderabad: In an incident reported from Kothagudem on Thursday, a man died by suicide after allegedly being thrashed by a constable.

The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Guguloth Veeranna, a resident of Gajulagudem in Paloncha mandal. A week ago, he was beaten by a constable named Ramulu Naik in connection with a case. Upset over the incident, Veranna allegedly consumed poison and died while undergoing treatment in Khammam.

When he was in the hospital, his family members recorded a video statement in which he accused Naik of severely thrashing him and hurling expletives. His family members have demanded the police take action against the constable. Paloncha police said Veeranna was brought to the station for counselling and sent away. “There was no truth in the family members’ allegations,” he added.