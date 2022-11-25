Telangana: KCR committed to solve podu land issue, says MLC Madhusudhan

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC Tata Madhusudhan on Thursday said that chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) is committed to solving the podu land issue.

Madhusudhan added that KCR is already taking steps to address the issues of the tribal people. TRS president of the Khammam district further stated that the sub-committee formed to assess the podu land issues has submitted its report to KCR.

Addressing the media the MLC alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was using CBI and ED as puppets to attack TRS leaders. “However, the people of Telangana are not scared of such threats. The tyrannical Centre is conspiring against Telangana,” he remarked.

Also Read Telangana: Health dept to conduct MRCV vaccination drive for children

He further accused the BJP of subjugating the TRS leaders for backing KCR. “The people of Telangana would teach BJP a lesson for hurting the interest of the state,” claimed the MLC.

Madhusudhan then questioned the BJP MPs from Telangana as to what benefits they have provided to the state.

Speaking of Dharmapuri Arvind’s recent attacks on TRS MLC Kavitha, The Khammam representative urged the BJP MP to speak sensibly.