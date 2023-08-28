Telangana: Man dies at police station due to brain stroke

In the CCTV footage, Anji can be seen seated on a chair with a police officer standing nearby, who is engaged in a phone conversation. Suddenly, Anji experiences an epileptic episode and collapses

Kirti Anji, 22, died at Two Town police station due to brain stroke on Monday, August 28

In a tragic incident at the Two Town police station in Bellampalli town of Mancherial district, an epileptic man lost his life due to brain stroke on Monday, August 28. The entire incident was captured by the CCTV camera.

The deceased, identified as Kirti Anji, 25, had been accused of assaulting a woman at her residence. He was summoned to the police station for questioning. When he reached the police station, he was asked to sit on a chair.

In the CCTV footage, Anji can be seen seated on a chair with a police officer standing nearby, who is engaged in a phone conversation. Suddenly, Anji experiences an epileptic episode and collapses. The police officer rushes to assist Anji. However, he ultimately succumbed to a brain stroke, police said.

According to sources, Anji was struggling with alcohol addiction and did not have a job. Despite numerous attempts by his elder brother Laxman, and his uncle Narasayya to persuade him to quit drinking, Anji continued to indulge in alcohol consumption and frequently engaged in altercations.

