Telangana man writes suicide note on SIR form, blames PM Modi

Pitla Vamshi was found hanging in his rented house on Thursday.

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As suicide note on the left and a man wearing a blue jacket on the right
Telangana man found hanging, blamed PM Modi in suicide note

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man from Racharla Gollapalli village of Yellareddypet mandal in Rajanna Sircilla district allegedly hanged himself in his rented house in the early hours of Thursday, July 23.

Pitla Vamshi reportedly left behind a suicide note on a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) enumeration form, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was responsible for his death.

Vamshi had studied up to intermediate and was working as a painter. His father works as a hamali (daily-wage labourer). The family was reportedly facing financial difficulties.

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Vamshi was reportedly addicted to alcohol and frequently spent time with local youths and friends.

Police shifted the body to the government hospital in Sircilla for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

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