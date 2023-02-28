Telangana: Manik Kadam appointed as Maharashtra BRS Kisan Cell chief

Meanwhile, state energy minister G Jagadish Reddy told reporters that villagers bordering Maharashtra and Karnataka want to merge with Telangana.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 28th February 2023 8:57 am IST
Manik Kadam was appointed as the Maharashtra Kisan Cell chief

Hyderabad: Manik Kadam of Parbhani district has been appointed as the Maharashtra BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) Kisan Cell chief by party supremo and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

According to reports, the BRS is expanding Kisan Cells in all states with the slogan `Ab ki baar, kisan sarkar` as well as appointed former IAS officer Thota Chandrasekhar as the Andhra Pradesh chief for the party.

Meanwhile, state energy minister G Jagadish Reddy told reporters that villagers bordering Maharashtra and Karnataka want to merge with Telangana. He was speaking at a function to welcome former senior Congress leader and All India Muslim Reservation Porata Samithi president Md Khaled Ahmed who joined BRS on Sunday.

Several BJP and BSP workers from Balkonda Assembly segment also joined the BRS in the presence of Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy

