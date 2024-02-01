Telangana: Maoist couple surrender before police in Mulugu

Hyderabad: A Maoist couple allegedly involved in extremist offences in Chhattisgarh, surrendered before police in Mulugu district of Telangana on Thursday, police said.

N Bheema alias Sanju, working as Section Commander of the second Central Reorganisation Committee (CRC) of the banned CPI (Maoist) party and his wife Muchaki Duldo alias Soni, Area Committee Member (ACM) in second CRC surrendered before Mulugu District Superintendent of Police, P Shabarish in order to join the mainstream and lead a normal life, they said.

The couple, both in their mid-20s, were carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh each on their head, police said.

Bheema, who belongs to Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana, worked as a militia member in the Cherla area of the district in 2019 and later he joined the second CRC of the CPI (Maoist) and was promoted to Section Commander in November 2022.

Soni joined the CPI(Maoist) in 2018 and later she attached herself to the second CRC and in December 2022 she was promoted to Area Committee Member.

According to police, the couple were involved in offences including Bechirakumadugu exchange of fire (EoF) of Elmidi police station limits of Bijapur district, Timmapur-Putkel attack in Basaguda police station limits of Bijapur district in February 2022, Kunded-Jagurugonda attack in Jagurugonda area and Terram attack in April 2021, in which several police personnel died.

On the reasons for the surrender, Mulugu District police said they (couple) decided to leave the CPI(Maoist) to lead a normal life as they did not like the discrimination going on in the party against their ideologies.

The couple alleged sexual harassments of female cadre members by top Maoists leaders, discrimination against lower cadres in providing food, asking them to wash senior leaders clothes and carry their bags, police said.

The police have asked all the UG cadres of the CPI (Maoist), who have got disillusioned with the party ideology to take advantage of the surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy of the government and join the mainstream society in order to lead a peaceful life.