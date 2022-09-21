Telangana: Maoist Madhavi Hademe aka Savitri surrenders

Hyderabad: Hardcore woman Maoist from Chattisgarh Madavi Hademe aka Savitri on Wednesday surrendered before Telangana Police.

Madavi, a Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) of the South Bastar Division in Chattisgarh is the wife of the late Ravula Srinivas, the Secretary of the Dandakarnya Special zone committee. A bounty of Rs 10 lakh was announced by the police on her.

Addressing a press meet, DGP Telangana M Mahender Reddy said that Savitri is involved in eight major ambush and attacks on police forces since 1992.