‘Telangana Martyrs Memorial work to be expedited’: R&B minister

Hyderabad: Telangana Roads and Buildings minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Wednesday inspected the ongoing construction of the Telangana Martyrs Memorial being built near Hussain Sagar.

He asked the concerned authorities to expedite the work through increased manpower to ensure extra hours, without compromising on the quality.

The minister took to Twitter and said, “The construction work of Amarula Memorial should be speeded up* *Construction should be completed within the fixed deadline set by Chief Minister KCR* – State Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy.”

Currently, the construction is close completion in fixing stainless steel sheets around the memorial. Reddy examined various works related to the main entrance, flooring, fountain area, Telangana Talli statue, landscaping area, museum, photo gallery, auditorium and restaurant which are in various stages of completion.