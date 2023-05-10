Telangana: MA&UD holds workshop on animal birth control rules

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department of Telangana organised an orientation workshop on Wednesday in light of the recent 2023 amendment of the animal birth control rules.

The workshop provided basic training to AC, LBs, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials, MCs, sanitation staff of 141 Urban Local Bodies ( ULB) and the Institute of Engineers, Khairtabad.

The motive of the workshop was to develop knowledge of the rules, for its effective implementation.

Satyanarayana Rao, Assistant Municipal Commissioner said that the workshop helped officers who participated to understand the procedures of the birth control rules and made them aware of how to combat these challenges.

“The amended Rules provide procedures for dog bite redressal, monitoring and implementation of an ABC programme. We want all our competent officers to be fully aware of the law so that they are equipped to execute successful programs in the larger interest of public health and safety,” Rao said.

The MAUD Chief Special Secretary, Arvind Kumar, appreciated the participant’s understanding of the procedure of street dog population management, as laid down in law he asked them to be cautious and actively prevent any actions and incidents that may be carried out in a position of the program.

Many prominent sleuths including Shreya Paropkari, an Advocate and Srinivasulu Karnati, General Secretary of the Animal Welfare Society addressed the event and spoke about the factors and redressal of man-dog conflict and the Practical approach to the control of dogs and dog bites.