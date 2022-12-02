Telangana: MAUD sanctioned 3786 Crore from 2020 till date

Hyderabad: The Telangana municipal adminstration and urban development ministry (MAUD) has so far sanctioned an amount of Rs 3786 crores and 78 lakhs for urban development works. Of the same, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) received Rs 1919 crores and 48 lakhs.

Telangana State Municipal Administration minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) stated that the TRS-led government is granting funds every month for basic facilities and sanitation works.

Break up of funds granted for municipal, development works

The government has released funds of Rs 3,786 crore 78 lakhs to 142 municipalities and cities of the state from March 2020 up till date. Out of which, Rs 1919 crores 48 lakhs have been allocated to GHMC and Rs.1866 crores and 29 lakhs to the remaining 141 municipalities and corporations in the state.

Out of those funds, Rs 3066 crores and 21 lakhs have been utilized so far. Rs 170 crore has been released as part of regular urban development funds. The government has also released 91.65 crore rupees to the GHMC and 78.48 crore rupees to the rest of the corporations for the urban development program funds for the months of August, September and October for 125 corporation municipalities.

Waste management in the state

Apart from that handled by GHMC, 2,675 metric tonnes of garbage are transported daily through 2,548 sanitation vehicles. An additional 2,165 sanitation vehicles have been procured with urban development. As the number of sanitation vehicles increased to 4713, the amount of garbage being transported per day reached 4,356 tonnes.

141 municipal corporations are operating dump yards and 205 dry and wet garbage collection centers along with 224 compost sheds and beds have been set up. Further, the management of human faecal waste treatment plants (FSTP) established in hum model with Rs 250 crores and 73 lakhs in 71 city and municipal bodies has been strengthened.