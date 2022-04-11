Telangana: MBA, Engineering colleges to witness fee hike

Hyderabad: Technical courses including Engineering, MBA, and Pharmacy are about to witness a fee hike across Telangana.

The Telangana Fee Regulatory Authority Committee will take a call on the fee structure for the next academic period i.e. 2022-25.

The TAFRC has decided to consider the financials of 2019-20 instead of 2020-21 since quite a few students have not cleared fee dues and managements also have not paid salaries to the staff as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Almost all technical colleges have already applied for fee hike. Whether or not the fee will be revised depends on financial statements and other documents they submit,” TAFRC consultant Rama Rao was quoted as saying by the Times of India.