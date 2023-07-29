Telangana medical colleges invite applications for 24 senior posts

Hyderabad: The Director of Medical Education (DME) in the state released a notification inviting applications from eligible doctors to fill up 24 posts of professors, associate professors and assistant professors on a contract basis for a period of one one-year.

Those recruited will be placed as senior faculty members in government medical colleges of Wanaparthy, Vikarabad, Nizamabad, Nagarkurnool, Jangaon, Mahabubnagar, Mahbubabad, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Asifabad, Nalgonda, Jagtial, Jayshankar Bhupalpally, Suryapet, Sanga Reddy, Nirmal, Mancherial, Khammam, Ramagundam, Sircilla, Kamareddy and Adilabad.

Application forms along with scanned documents must be submitted via email by August 5.

Counselling for the same will be conducted on August 9 and the seat matrix will be displayed a day before the counselling.

The speciality posts include Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, Pharmacology, Pathology, Microbiology, Forensic Medicine and Community Medicine.