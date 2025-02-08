Telangana Medical Council files complaint against 10 quacks in a month

Hyderabad: The Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) has filed complaints against 10 quacks in the state for illegally practising medicine in the last month.

The TGMC filed cases at various police stations under sections 34 and 54 of the NMC Act.

The TGMC said that inspections and registration of police cases against quacks will be intensified in the coming days.

“These fake doctors were found to be operating clinics under the names of RMP/PMP and administering unscientific and unnecessary antibiotics and steroid medications to unsuspecting patients,” said TSMC vice chairman Dr G Srinivas told Siasat.com.

“During the inspections, we gathered enough evidence of these practices and strict action will be taken against such quacks,” he said.

The quacks on whom cases were registered include Sri Sai Clinic (Vaidyam Ramesh), Sri Ambika Hospital (K Sridhar) under Nawabpet Police Station, Sri Venkateswara Clinic, Indira Nagar (LVR Reddy) under Kukatpally police station, Sharani First Aid Center, Hanuman Nagar, Moula Ali (Bisa Venkateswarlu), Sri Krupa First Aid Center – G Bhagya Rekha under Malkajgiri police station limits, DSR Health Care polyclinic, Diagnostic Center, Dr A S Rao Nagar, (Srikanth) and Assam Plus Clinic Counseling Center, (Hakeempet Mohammad Azam Hussain and Mohammad Ashfaq Hussain) under Neredmet police station.

Cases were also registered against Sri Maruti Clinic, Champapet (Srinivasa Chari), Sai Akshita and Akshaya Clinic, Champapet (Barton Rashid), Sai Chaitanya First Aid Centre, Srinivasa Nagar Colony, D Rambabu under Saroornagar police station limits.