Telangana Medical Council suspends registration of 2 doctors over negligence

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Medical Council has issued orders suspending the registration of two doctors for medical negligence.

According to the orders issued on April 12, Dr Karan M Patel’s name is removed from the medical register for six months for the surgery on the wrong foot while Dr CH Srikanth is suspended for three months for allegedly delaying in referring a case to a higher centre.

Also Read Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi voices opposition to encounters

“Dr Karan M Patel bearing Regn No 64588 is found guilty of misconduct for performing surgery to Right Calcanium instead of left Calcanium which was noticed after the surgery,” one of the orders said.

The orders further said both the doctors have a right to file an appeal before the National Medical Commission within 60 days.