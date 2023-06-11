Telangana: Mega job mela in Hanamkonda tomorrow

Hyderabad: Hanamkonda is all set to witness one of its grand job mela (carnival) of nearly 5000 vacancies at the Vaagdevi Degree and PG College from 9 am to 2 pm on Monday.

The Dasyam Pranay Bhaskar Foundation will organise the event. According to foundation coordinator Pinninti Vijay Kumar, the job mela aims to assist unemployed youth in securing employment opportunities.

Candidates should have a minimum SSC qualification to participate in the event.

Around 50 companies are stated to participate representing various industries ranging from information technology, pharmaceuticals, banking, finance, and automobiles.

Companies from Hyderabad and local companies from Warangal are also expected in the job mela.

The companies in the job mela have huge job openings of nearly 5000 vacancies. The nature of jobs available at the mela offers a wide range of employment opportunities to the aspirants.