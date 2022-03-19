Telangana: Men thrashed for shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ during Kashmir Files screening

Hyderabad: Two unidentified men were beaten up on Friday afternoon for allegedly raising the ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan during the screening of the newly released movie, ‘The Kashmir Files’ in Adilabad.

Speaking to Siasat.com, a local police officer stated, “The men were apparently drunk and they allegedly raised those slogans. By the time we reached the theatre, the situation was normal. The men who were beaten up had escaped. We haven’t received any complaints regarding the incident.

Two people thrashed by crowd for chanting #PakistanZindabad during screening of #TheKashmirFiles at Natraj Theatre in #Adilabad, #Telangana.



No complaint lodged. Those two are absconding. pic.twitter.com/aJLjwOimkn — Siddhu Manchikanti (@SiDManchikanti) March 18, 2022

A video regarding the incident went viral on social media with right-wing followers celebrating the violence. The veracity of the video is currently being verified by the Adilabad police.

What is The Kashmir Files about?

The Kashmir Files is supposed to be a movie on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits who lost their lives due to targeted killings in 1990. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, who is known for being right-wing, the movie is based on video interviews of first-generation Kashmiri Pandit victims. It was released on March 11 and has since sparked controversy.

The most evident reactions from right-wing supporters have begun to surface on the internet. Video reactions have surfaced from theaters across the country, wherein the usual chanting of ’Jai Shri Ram’ and abusing non-BJP political parties is being carried out.

What should have been the narration of the tragedy of Kashmiri pandits has become a weapon for Hindutva to fulfill its motives and spread anti-Muslim sentiments.