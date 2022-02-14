Telangana: Mercury dips, minimum temperatures plummet below 8°C

Hyderabad: Temperatures in Telangana fell for the second day in a row. According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Bazarhathnoor in Adilabad had the state’s lowest temperature in the last 24 hours at 7.3 degrees Celsius.

Mercury levels were lower in four other places in the state, including Arli in Adilabad, which has the lowest temperatures in the state.

Minimum temperature in Telangana

Kerameri in Kumaram Bheem recorded a temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Bela in Adilabad had a temperature of 7.9 degrees Celsius, Wankidi in Komaram Bheem had a temperature of 7.9 degrees Celsius, and Sonala in Adilabad had a temperature of 7.9 degrees Celsius. Arli recorded 8.1 degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours. Many other places have also recorded temperatures in the single digits.

Minimum temperature in Hyderabad

According to TSDPS, the Agricultural Research Institute in Rajendranagar had the lowest temperature in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal corporation (GHMC) region at 11.8 degrees Celsius, followed by the BHEL facility in Sangareddy at 12.1 degrees Celsius and Bandlaguda at 12.5 degrees Celsius in Medchal Malkajgiri.

T. Balaji, also known as the Telangana Weatherman, posted on Twitter, “Chilly weather continues. As the cold winds continue to blow from the north, the temp has significantly dropped in north Telangana, many places recorded a single-digit temp. Hyderabad too witnessed a drop in temp, Rajendranagar recorded the lowest temp of 11.8 degrees Celsius. Temp to rise from now.”

CHILLY WEATHER CONTINUES 🥶



As the cold winds continue to blow from North, temp have significantly dropped in North #Telangana, many places recorded single digit temp#Hyderabad too witnessd drop in temp, Rajendranagar recorded lowest temp of 11.8°C



Temp to rise from now pic.twitter.com/qce41lonHN — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) February 13, 2022

IMD Hyderabad pediction

In its five-day weather prediction, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad predicts temperatures ranging from 5 to 11 degrees Celsius in several parts of Telangana state on February 13 and 14.

Other weatherman on Twitter

Rajanikanth Poolla, another independent weather observer in the state, took to his Twitter account and shared a map showing the likely minimum temperatures in the state on the nights of 13 and 14 February. He tweeted that north Telangana may experience cold wave conditions with minimum temperatures near 9-10 degrees Celsius, while temperatures in central Telangana may drop to 10-11 degrees Celsius.

@24HrWx #Telangana

Refer to map for likely min temp patterns tonight and early tomorrow.

NE Telangana can see cold wave conditions with min temp near 9-10^C

Central TS temp can drop to 10-11^C pic.twitter.com/jpIJDtmJXu — Weather@Hyderabad 🇮🇳 (@Rajani_Weather) February 13, 2022

Maximum temperature in Telangana

Meanwhile, Wyra in Khammam recorded the state’s maximum temperature of 36.2° degrees Celsius.