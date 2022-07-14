Telangana might hold paddy auction if FCI refuses procurement

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th July 2022 5:22 pm IST
Telangana farmers switch to alternate crops
Telangana mulls auctioning off paddy if FCI ignores state

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana is pondering auctioning of paddy crops in case the Food Corporation of India (FCI) doesn’t begin the procurement process.

Over 10 lakh metric tonnes of the crop is stored in rice mills. This invites a huge risk of paddy getting soaked due to incessant rains in Telangana. The government has decided to wait for the FCI till the weekend to begin the procurement process.

Also Read
Telangana ministers meet to review paddy procurement process

“Of the 90 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, 20% paddy has been stored outdoors,” Telangana minister for civil supplies Gangula Kamalakar was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

MS Education Academy

It is to be noted that the state government has been requesting the FCI and the Centre to begin the procurement of milled rice.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button