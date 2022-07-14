Telangana might hold paddy auction if FCI refuses procurement

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana is pondering auctioning of paddy crops in case the Food Corporation of India (FCI) doesn’t begin the procurement process.

Over 10 lakh metric tonnes of the crop is stored in rice mills. This invites a huge risk of paddy getting soaked due to incessant rains in Telangana. The government has decided to wait for the FCI till the weekend to begin the procurement process.

“Of the 90 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, 20% paddy has been stored outdoors,” Telangana minister for civil supplies Gangula Kamalakar was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

It is to be noted that the state government has been requesting the FCI and the Centre to begin the procurement of milled rice.