Telangana migrant worker seen begging in Dubai due to decline in mental health

A tribal migrant worker from Telangana, who went to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a job, was seen begging on the streets of the City of Gold after allegedly experiencing a decline in his mental health.

Maloth Sriram, a native of Kamareddy district in Telangana, travelled to Dubai to join World Star Facility Management Services as a cleaner. He reportedly experienced a decline in mental health two days after his arrival on November 11.

Sriram was lodged in the company’s labour camp before he went missing. Though he was later traced and brought back to the camp after nearly a month, the company management allegedly denied him re-entry, forcing him into homelessness.

As a result, Sriram was found begging on the streets for food, without access to shelter, medical care, or basic human dignity. However, the company has registered an “absconding” case against him and is demanding Rs 1,10,000 as penalty to process his deportation.

Sriram’s wife, Sunitha, submitted a representation at the CM Pravasi Prajavani – created to help Non-Resident Indians (NRI) and migrant workers, especially from Gulf countries, resolve issue – in Hyderabad, addressed to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, seeking immediate humanitarian intervention. Copies of the petition were also submitted to Yellareddy MLA M Madan Mohan Rao, Zaheerabad MP Suresh Shetkar, and Telangana NRI Advisory Committee vice-chairman Mandha Bheem Reddy.

Based on the representation, CM Prajavani In-charge and Vice-Chairman of the State Planning Commission Dr G Chinna Reddy promptly took cognisance of the issue and communicated the matter to the CM’s secretary, V Sheshadri, for necessary action.

Sriram’s family suspected that non-availability of toddy must have caused the mental health decline. They emphasise that proper psychiatric and medical evaluation was urgently required.

Sunitha has appealed to the Government of Telangana, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi to ensure immediate repatriation, medical treatment and rehabilitation of her husband. She stated that the family belongs to an extremely poor background and is incapable of bearing the deportation penalties or travel expenses.